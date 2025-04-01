Hulk Hogan stops in Central Texas to promote new beer

The Brief Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was in Central Texas to promote his new beer Hogan will have stops in Kyle and Austin on Wednesday, April 2



Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is in Central Texas, stopping by several locations to promote his new beer.

Local perspective:

Ryan Flores was first in line at the Cedar Park event, getting there at 7 a.m.

"I got two hours of sleep," he said. "I watched Hogan for years. He's great, and just a legend. You got to be dedicated to do stuff like this."

"Been a Hulkomanic since I was 4 years old. If he's here, I'm going to be here," fan Leon Olvera said.

"He's been able to last for so long he's just an American icon," fan Chad Dennis said.

Hogan was joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart.

"It's crazy how nice the people are. Everybody here, I'm older than dirt, they treat me like I'm still the champion. It's pretty amazing," Hogan said.

Fans got to take pictures with him and get a signed case of beer.

"It's part of Americana now," Hogan said of the beer.

Dig deeper:

Hogan hasn't been without controversy. He was booed off-stage earlier this year at an event in California. At a meet-and-greet in Upstate New York a few weeks ago, fans waiting in line were upset when he left early.

"Sometimes they give away tickets and people still come and get in line," Hogan said. "I don't think we left anywhere early. We might have been late somewhere, but we always stay the same amount of time. I'm sorry if we did that."

What's next:

As for what's next, "what am I going to invent next? Well, how about some way to get 30 years back and a full head of hair," he said.

Hogan will have stops in Kyle and Austin on Wednesday, April 2.