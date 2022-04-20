Man's body found on side of US 290 east of Elgin

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a man's body was found earlier this month on the side of US 290 near Elgin.

BCSO says that on April 1, the body of 37-year-old Leslie Loving was found just east of Elgin in Bastrop County. BCSO is currently investigating the circumstances of his death.

37-year-old Leslie Loving (Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

BCSO says that Loving is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters and children.

Anyone who may have seen what occurred is asked to call the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office at 512-549-5100.

