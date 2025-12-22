2 men found dead in Southwest Austin; APD investigating

The Brief Two men are dead in Southwest Austin APD said the incident happened in the 10400 block of Orourk Lane on Dec. 22 Police said this involved family violence



Police are investigating after two men were found dead in Southwest Austin.

What we know:

Police said on Dec. 22, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call in the 10400 block of Orourk Ln.

When officers arrived, they found two men with obvious signs of trauma. Both men died at the scene.

APD detectives are currently investigating. Police said this involved family violence and all involved parties are accounted for.

If anyone has any information, call the Austin Police Department tipline at 512-974-5210 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8471.

This is Austin's 53rd and 54th homicide of 2025.