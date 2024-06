A body was found in Lake Walter E. Long on Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said around 7:25 p.m. on June 24, a 911 caller reported seeing a body floating in the water at Lake Walter E. Long, at 6614 Blue Bluff Road.

Shortly after water rescue teams arrived, they pronounced the body dead on scene.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates