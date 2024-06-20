Police investigating after body found near Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found near the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on June 20, around 3:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a person along the fence line near the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

When first responders arrived, they said the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Austin police said this is now an active investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates