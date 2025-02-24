Body found near Manor; deputies investigating: TCSO

The Brief A body was found concealed under a tarp near Manor The TCSO said the body was found in the later stages of decomposition The identity of the body has not been released



Deputies are investigating after a body was found near Manor.

What we know:

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Feb. 23, around 2:18 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting that a body had been found in the 9700 block of Bitting School Road.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the 911 caller, who showed them where he had found the body. The body was concealed under a tarp.

The body is estimated to be a man in his 40s. The body was in the later stages of decomposition.

The identity of the body will not be released until positive identification has been made by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and next of kin have been notified.

An autopsy is expected to be completed this week.

Deputies said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.