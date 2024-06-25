Body found near Riverside identified; APD looking for murder suspect

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a murder near Riverside.

Police said on Friday, June 21, around 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a call of a dead body in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road. The caller said they saw what appeared to be a dead body.

When officers arrived, they found a dead woman, later identified as 34-year-old Alyssa Rivera, in an abandoned house.

Detectives believe Rivera was murdered at the home by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 27th homicide of 2024.