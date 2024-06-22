APD investigating suspicious death in Riverside

The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in Riverside.

APD says that patrol officers responded to a service call in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Friday, June 21, just after 4 p.m. However, the incident was reported just before 11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an "obviously deceased individual with apparent trauma to their body," said Cpl. Matthew Nonweiler in a press briefing.

Detectives are investigating this as a homicide, and it is Austin's 27th of 2024.