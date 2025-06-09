Body found near UT Austin campus: UTPD

The Brief Dead body found near UT Austin campus on Monday, June 9 UTPD said officers responded to a possible dead body near 21st St. and San Jacinto Blvd. The death is not suspicious



Police are investigating a non-suspicious death near the UT Austin campus.

What we know:

UT Austin police said on Monday, June 9, around 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a possible dead body near 21st St. and San Jacinto Blvd.

UTPD and the Austin Police Department are investigating.

At this time, the death is not suspicious, police said.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates