Body found near UT Austin campus: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a non-suspicious death near the UT Austin campus.
What we know:
UT Austin police said on Monday, June 9, around 12:49 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a possible dead body near 21st St. and San Jacinto Blvd.
UTPD and the Austin Police Department are investigating.
At this time, the death is not suspicious, police said.
The Source: Information from the UT Austin Police Department