Body found outside apartment unit in Taylor

The Brief A body was found in Taylor on March 28 Police said the body was found outside an apartment unit at the Stepping Stone Apartments An investigation revealed there was external trauma on the body



An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Taylor.

What we know:

According to Taylor police, on March 28, around 2:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man found lying on the ground outside an apartment unit at the Stepping Stone Apartments at 2501 Davis Street.

When officers arrived, they found the dead man and began an investigation.

An investigation revealed there was external trauma on the body, and it will require the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information can call Sgt. Mike Culp at (512) 352-5551.