A body has been found in the roadway near Westlake High School, says ATCEMS.

ATCEMS responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Westbank Drive near Camp Craft Road, near the Westlake Community Performing Arts Center.

EMS medics pronounced the person dead at the scene without resuscitative efforts.

Residents are advised to expect closures in the area.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.