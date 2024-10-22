1 teen, 1 juvenile in custody for deadly Wells Branch Parkway shooting; victim identified

article

The Brief Travis County Sheriff's Office identifies teen suspect in deadly shooting Nathan Jamar Reed-Harper has been charged in October 17 death of Darrell Keith Davis A juvenile is also in custody and charged



The Travis County Sheriff's Office says two suspects, one teen and one juvenile, are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting on Wells Branch Parkway on October 17.

The identity of the juvenile is not being released, but the teen has been identified as 18-year-old Nathan Jamar Reed-Harper.

Both are charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Darrell Keith Davis.

TCSO says the investigation so far finds that the incident started as an attempted robbery between the three who were known to each other.

What we know about shooting

On Oct. 17 at 6:16 p.m., deputies responded to an assist EMS call in the 2800 block of Wells Branch Parkway near Double File Trail.

911 had received a report that someone had been shot at an apartment complex in the area.

First responders arrived and found Davis in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

CPR was administered and Davis was resuscitated, but he later died from his injuries at a local hospital.