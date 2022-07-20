Body of missing swimmer at Lake Travis recovered
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Travis Wednesday afternoon.
Austin-Travis County EMS said at 1:50 p.m., officials responded to Windy Point on Lake Travis for a missing swimmer.
Rescue swimmers were able to find the swimmer about five minutes after searching and moved the victim to shore.
Medics performed resuscitative measures, but were unsuccessful, ATCEMS said. The swimmer was pronounced deceased shortly after.
ATCEMS, Austin fire, STAR Flight and Lake Travis fire all responded to the scene.