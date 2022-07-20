Body of missing swimmer at Lake Travis recovered

The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Travis Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said at 1:50 p.m., officials responded to Windy Point on Lake Travis for a missing swimmer.

Rescue swimmers were able to find the swimmer about five minutes after searching and moved the victim to shore.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Medics performed resuscitative measures, but were unsuccessful, ATCEMS said. The swimmer was pronounced deceased shortly after.

ATCEMS, Austin fire, STAR Flight and Lake Travis fire all responded to the scene.