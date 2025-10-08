Boil water notice issued in Manor after water line break

The Brief Boil water notice issued in Manor Officials say the notice is due to a water line break



The City of Manor has issued a boil water notice.

The backstory:

Due to a water line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Manor public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Some activities that officials define consumption as include washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

The following subdivisions receive water from another water provider and are not impacted by notice:

Stone Water

Presidential Meadows

ShadowGlen

Carriage Hills

Bells Farms

Manor Village

Palomino

Why you should care:

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow the notice.

What you can do:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions, you may contact the City of Manor at (512) 272 5555 Ext. 3 during weekday operating hours (8:00-5:00) or (512) 703-8587 for after-hour inquiries.

What's next:

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify ‘customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.