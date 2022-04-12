Bomb threat at Rouse High School, Leander police find nothing suspicious

The Leander Police Department says nothing suspicious was found at Rouse High School after they investigated a possible bomb threat.

The school is resuming normal operations and police are clearing the scene.

Police tweeted out about the incident just before 9 a.m. They said that there was a police presence at the high school and that the students were sheltering in place on campus.

Leander ISD had restricted access to campus and people were not allowed to enter while police investigated the incident, but a release process did allow parents to pick up students if they chose.

