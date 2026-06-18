Border patrol officers seize nearly $1 million in cocaine at South Texas ports of entry

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The Brief CBP officers seized nearly $1 million worth of cocaine during two separate weekend smuggling attempts at South Texas ports of entry. The back-to-back busts yielded 74 pounds of narcotics hidden inside vehicles intercepted at bridges in Laredo and Eagle Pass. Both drivers, both Mexican citizens, were arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents, but details on their specific federal charges have not yet been released.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $984,000 worth of cocaine during two separate weekend enforcement actions at South Texas ports of entry, authorities announced Thursday.

The two back-to-back seizures resulted in the confiscation of nearly 74 pounds of cocaine, as well as the vehicles used to transport the narcotics.

What they're saying:

"These back-to-back cocaine seizures at different ports of entry within the Laredo Field Office area of responsibility underscore not only the reality of the drug threat we face daily, but our officers’ keen ability to apply inspection experience and technology to take down these drug loads," Donald R. Kusser, director of field operations for the Laredo Field Office, said in a statement.

Packages containing 50.75 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The first interception occurred Friday, June 12, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge in Laredo. A CBP officer referred a 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, driven by a 56-year-old male Mexican citizen, for a secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, officers uncovered 20 packages hidden within the truck. The packages contained 50.75 pounds of suspected cocaine, carrying an estimated street value of $677,617.

Packages containing nearly 23 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The second seizure took place Saturday, June 13, at the Camino Real Bridge in Eagle Pass. An officer directed a 2015 Toyota Camry, driven by a 53-year-old male Mexican citizen, to a secondary inspection. A nonintrusive imaging scan revealed 13 packages concealed inside the vehicle. The packages contained 22.97 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $306,723.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested both drivers and have launched investigations into the seizures.