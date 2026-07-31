Kyle teen arrested, charged in connection with shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested and charged Kyle police said the teen was involved in a shooting on June 29 in the 400 block of Philomena Drive No injuries were reported



A teen was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Kyle, police said.

The backstory:

Police said on June 29, around 9:30 p.m., the 16-year-old followed another teenager to his home in the 400 block of Philomena Drive and allegedly shot at the victim.

No injuries were reported, but after an investigation, police found bullets in nearby homes.

The teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What they're saying:

"The Kyle Police Department remains committed to holding violent offenders accountable. Incidents involving firearms place innocent lives at risk, and we will continue working diligently to protect the safety of our community," the department said in a statement.