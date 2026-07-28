Austin PD's monthslong investigation leads to 8 arrests, massive recovery of stolen property

The Brief Eight people were arrested after a monthslong investigation by APD APD said they have exposed one of the largest identity theft and mail fraud operations they’ve seen Now, APD is working to identify the owners of various recovered items



Several people were arrested after a monthslong investigation by the Austin Police Department's North Metro Tactical Unit.

The investigation included dismantling an organized criminal enterprise that was responsible for mail theft, identity fraud, drug trafficking, and gun violations.

APD's monthslong investigation

Timeline:

The investigation began on May 15. APD said officers responded to an attempted fraud purchase at a jewelry store. Two suspects tried to use a stolen bank card to buy jewelry.

The two suspects were involved in a criminal operation. They were involved in manufacturing fake U.S. Postal Service "arrow keys" which allowed them to access mailboxes across the area.

"[Arrow keys] allow them to open the panel, remove your mail, close it and lock it, so our victims have no idea that their identity has been stolen, they don't know that they are missing mail. They're getting sensitive financial documents, they're getting medical records, they are getting credit card offers. Anything that comes in your mail, they now have possession of. They're creating journals. They're selling it to each other. They're teaching each other how to use that stuff for fraudulent purchases, to obtain fraudulent credit," APD North Metro Tactical Unit Detective Shawn Green said.

Due to the federal nature of the crime, APD worked with the United States Postal Service throughout the investigation.

Police said officers found that the suspects used a stolen identity to lease an apartment in North Austin. On May 25, officers saw a car leaving the home and conducted a traffic stop at a nearby ATM. The driver was trying to use a stolen bank card.

During the stop, officers arrested 44-year-old Matthew Smart for a warrant for credit card abuse that was related to the attempted fraud purchase at the jewelry store on May 15.

Matthew Smart, 44. Credit: Austin Police Department

The passenger in the car, 26-year-old Jennifer Craig, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance after drugs were found in the car. Officers also found evidence of mail theft, fraud, and drug trafficking. A search warrant for the apartment was then issued, which provided more evidence in the investigation, police said.

Jennifer Craig, 26. Credit: Austin Police Department

On June 8, officers received a tip that the suspects were still living in the fraudulently-leased apartment in North Austin. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Matthew Herrington, charging him with fraudulent use of possession of identifying information.

Police said Cedar Park officers received an automatic license plate reader alert for Herrington's car. He was arrested after a car and foot pursuit.

When Herrington was arrested, more evidence was recovered by police. APD said a second search warrant was issued for the apartment. There, police found another large volume seizure of evidence.

Matthew Herrington, 49. Credit: Austin Police Department

On June 10, the investigation expanded with officers searching three storage units in Round Rock. One unit was rented using another stolen identity and inside the unit officers found more evidence and a gun.

On June 15, officers arrested 37-year-old Bryttni Williford, an associate of the group, on several active warrants. And as the investigation continued, APD officers obtained more arrest warrants for Herrington and 48-year-old Jennifer Jeansonne with more charges.

Bryttini Willford, 37. Credit: Austin Police Department

On July 2, officers surveilled a new apartment. Three separate traffic stops resulted in the arrests of Herrington and Jeansonne on their warrants, as well as the arrest of 32-year-old Michael Dodd on an unrelated theft warrant.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jennifer Jeansonne, 48. Credit: Austin Police Department

After those traffic stops, a search warrant was issued on the new apartment. Officers found more evidence and arrested 40-year-old Nicole Patrick for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and 52-year-old John Waring for unlawful conduct involving a mail receptable key or lock.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nicole Patrick, 40. Credit: Austin Police Department

APD said more charges are expected for all suspects.

As of now, the monthslong investigation has resulted in the arrest of eight people on a variety of charges including: mail theft, possession of counterfeit keys, identity theft, narcotics trafficking, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

What they're saying:

"It began with what looked like a fairly routine fraud investigation," APD North Metro Tactical Unit Detective Shawn Green said.

Austin police have now exposed what they said is one of the largest identity theft and mail fraud operations they’ve seen. Investigators said hundreds, possibly thousands, of people have been impacted.

"There’s no exaggeration. We seized over 10,000 bank checks," Detective Green said.

Police said some victims didn’t even know their identities had been stolen until investigators contacted them.

"We literally hit these guys at one apartment that was rented in another man's information and when we contacted him, he had no idea this had even happened. So, it's a very significant issue. At the same time, in a different case I mentioned, we had a couple of other cases yesterday we seized or two days ago, we seized the $54,000 BMW that had been purchased using fraudulent information. Again, contacting a victim who doesn't even live in Austin who said, 'no, I didn't buy a car, what are you talking about?'" Detective Green said.

Austin police said they believe this is far from over.

"We have been told by the Postal Service that this market is one of the largest for this type of crime," Detective Green said.

In just the last two weeks, investigators said they served four more search warrants targeting other groups, recovering even more stolen mail, property, and fraud.

"Our goal, again, is to aggressively pursue these individuals, bring consequences back to Austin, and let people know, like, you can do this, but look over your shoulder, police might be coming," Detective Green said.

Dig deeper:

As a result of the months-long investigation, APD officers seized the following items:

17 counterfeit "Arrow Keys" in various stages of production

700 pieces of stolen mail from 250 different addresses

10,000 business and personal checks

115 suspected stolen bank cards and 50 stolen identifications

1,000 additional pieces of personal identifying information

1.4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and/or fentanyl

9 firearms

Evidence of fraud and counterfeiting includes: laptops, printers, and embosser, a key cutting machine, check stock and forged checks.

Evidence of burglaries and thefts that include a large amount of vehicle keys, burglary tools, bulk pieces of copper and brass as well as conduit, bicycles, collectibles, etc.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Austin Police Department

Police said officers also found and returned a 1947 British Army motorcycle, a 1959 Cushman Eagle motor scooter, and an enclosed trailer to a burglary victim.

APD is also working to identify the owners of various recovered items. Anyone who recognizes these belongings is urged to contact the North Metro Tactical Unit at APDNorthMetroTac@austintexas.gov.