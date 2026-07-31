Man arrested after APD SWAT responds to same home twice in less than 24 hours

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The Brief A man was arrested after a SWAT incident in South Austin Police said this was the second SWAT call at the same home in less than 24 hours A woman said her ex-husband violated a protection order and was armed with a gun



A man is in custody after a SWAT incident at a South Austin home on Friday.

Police said this was the second SWAT call at the same home in less than 24 hours.

Second incident

The backstory:

Police said on Friday, July 31, around 10 a.m., officers responded to a call for service in the 2400 block of Monarch Dr. The 911 caller said her ex-husband violated a protective order.

When officers arrived, they found the man armed with a rifle. He barricaded himself inside the home.

The APD SWAT team was then called out.

The man was arrested and taken into custody on a warrant relating to Thursday's incident.

First incident

The backstory:

Austin police said on Thursday, July 30, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a service call in the 2400 block of Monarch Dr.

The 911 caller said her ex-husband was violating a protection order. She also said he was armed with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found the ex-husband armed. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

The APD SWAT team was then called in to assist.

The suspect was reportedly gone when authorities were able to gain entry into the home.