Boys and Girls Club needs your help after canceling fundraiser

Nonprofits who lend a helping hand, now in need of a helping hand of their own. “Never in my life did I think a pandemic would have such an impact on us,” said Bill Drake the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club Highland Lakes.

Right now, they would be preparing for their biggest fundraiser: the Annual Buckaroo Ball Fundraiser. Instead, COVID-19 had other plans. “This is the first time in history, we’ve had some scary moments where we had to postpone it but never cancel it,” said Drake.

The Boys and Girls Club of Highland Lakes helps more than a thousand kids in Llano and Burnet County. 95% of their budget comes from donations with a big chunk coming from this fundraiser.

“Last year the net revenue event was just a little shy of $140,000 that money takes us into the spring,” said Drake.

Drake said they are now asking for donations in order to keep things running. “That income has to be replaced if we are going to keep the doors open,” said Drake

Since they announced the fundraiser’s cancelation, Drake said people have been generous when it comes to filling the financial gap but they are not out of the woods just yet. “We’re confident we’ll get there, does it worry me yeah I’m the one who covers payroll twice a month,” said Drake.

Drake said they are not the only nonprofit struggling during this pandemic. He is urging people to look at the ones around them to see how they are doing, as they too might need a helping hand.

