Britney Spears conservatorship: Judge suspends Jamie Spears from role

A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment."

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out.

"The current situation is untenable," Penny said after hearing arguments from both sides. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

James Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

RELATED: Britney Spears: Jamie Spears files petition to end daughter's conservatorship

Britney Spears and Rosengart agreed that the conservatorship should end and said in court documents that James Spears’ removal was a necessary first step.

Jamie Spears’ official termination from his daughter’s conservatorship will take place on Nov. 12, according to Rosengart.

Spears' attorney has been aggressively pushing for the ouster of her father since moments after the judge allowed her to hire Rosengart in July.

"I’m so proud of her for her courage, her strength, and her poignancy, and I’ve only been on this matter for a couple of months but I’m proud to say that we’ve gotten to know each other very well and she’s so pleased and she’s so thankful to all of you and I am as well," Rosengart said following the suspension on Wednesday.

"In terms of what happened today, I’m so pleased and proud to say, Jamie Spears is no longer a conservator," Rosengart added.

"Jamie Spears has been suspended and he will be formally removed shortly. Jamie Spears and others are going to face even more serious ramifications for his misconduct. I said at the outset that my firm and I were going to take a top to bottom look at what Jamie Spears and his representatives have done here and it will continue for as long as we can possibly do that to get justice for Britney," Rosengart continued.

"I think the support of the Free Britney Movement has been instrumental and to the extent that it allowed my firm to carry the ball across the finish line, I thank them as well," Rosengart said.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!" and other pro-Britney chants. As the crowd grew, fans sang Spears hits "Toxic" and "Baby One More Time," and speakers described abusive conservatorships that had affected their families.

"We’re making history right now," said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse. "And the fact that we could change a pop star’s life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It’s monumental."

"We’re hoping for a big change today," Odeh said.

Britney Spears and Rosengart emphasized in court papers the importance of removing her father, calling it a necessary first step toward her freedom and "ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her."

FILE - Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rosengart said in another filing this week that James Spears "crossed unfathomable lines" by engaging in illegal surveillance of her, including communications with her lawyer, as reported in "Controlling Britney Spears," a documentary from The New York Times and the FX network, one of two dueling documentaries released on the eve of the hearing.

Britney Spears was also engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier this month, which means putting together a prenuptial agreement that her father should not be involved in, her court filings said.

RELATED: Britney Spears asks to end her conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

James Spears in 2019 stepped aside as the so-called conservator of his daughter's person, with control over her life decisions, maintaining only his role as conservator of her estate, with control over her finances. He and his attorneys have said that renders many of his daughter's complaints about his control over her life meaningless.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Britney Spears' person, and Rosengart said in court documents that Montgomery also consents to end the conservatorship so long as it can be done safely and smoothly.

RELATED: Judge grants Britney Spears right to choose lawyer in conservatorship case

James Spears has denied acting in anything but his daughter's best interest. He has said in court papers that he does not know of "a single medical professional nor the report of a single probate investigator" that concluded that his presence as conservator was harming his daughter or that he should be replaced.

Advertisement

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.