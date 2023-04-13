Legendary South Austin dance hall receives official Texas Historical Marker

After 59 years in business, Austin’s most famous honky tonk is now officially a historic Texas place. The Broken Spoke received a Texas Historical Marker Wednesday evening.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott unveiled the marker, in front of a crowd of Broken Spoke fans in the parking lot of the iconic venue.

The marker itself gives a nod to the Broken Spoke’s humble beginnings—opened in 1964 by Austin native James White on land that used to be a lumberyard. The plaque acknowledges Broken Spoke’s rich history, playing host to local bands and country legends alike.

Sadly, James White passed away in 2021, but his daughter, Ginny White Peacock, spoke at the dedication ceremony, on what would have been her father’s 84th birthday.

Broken Spoke celebrated the occasion in true Austin style—with live music. The evening featured performances by country singers Alvin Crow and Ian Stewart.