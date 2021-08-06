NYPD: Woman shoots another woman in head on Brooklyn street

On Wednesday night in Brooklyn, a woman wearing black leggings, a silver belt, black and white sneakers, and a big white purse got out of a double-parked white sedan, walked around a parked BMW, stepped onto the curb, walked across the sidewalk, pulled a small handgun from behind her back, and put a bullet in the back of the head of a woman chatting with some people by a stoop.

The shooter then turned around, got into the driver's seat of the car, and drove off.

She did all this in front of several witnesses and video cameras.

The NYPD released video footage from those cameras showing the shocking execution-style murder of Delia Johnson, 42, on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Johnson's mother, Delia Berry, believes her daughter knew the killer.

"She shot my baby in the street. She used to come to my home, eat in my house," Berry told FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso. "I can't put it together. I can't understand, I don't understand that kind of violence today."

Johnson's brother told the Daily News he believes the killer followed his sister from a neighborhood funeral that they'd both attended.

"She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened," Mathis Johnson told the paper. "It was horrible. That lady executed my sister."

Johnson leaves behind several family members, including a teenage daughter.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .

With The Associated Press.

VIDEO: 10 shot in 'brazen, coordinated attack' in Queens

Advertisement