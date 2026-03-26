Bastrop Home Depot shooting: New details released on suspect

The Brief A man was arrested for shooting at vehicles in a Home Depot parking lot in Bastrop Police said the incident happened on March 25. There were no injuries Court records show the man has a prior criminal history



New details have been released about the man accused of firing an AR-15 at other vehicles at a Bastrop Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday night.

FOX 7 Austin found out the suspect has an extensive criminal history.

The backstory:

"It's rare, it's rare. There's hardly ever anything going on here," said one Bastrop resident.

That’s how residents are describing Bastrop after a shooting in a Home Depot parking lot on Wednesday, March 25.

Police say a man drove into the parking lot and started firing. At one point, he got out of his vehicle and continued to shoot.

The Bastop Police Department identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kobe Lee Mosser. A law enforcement source said a photo was found during the investigation and is being evaluated.

Investigators are still working to determine the extent of the property damage and how many people were impacted, including reports involving families with children present.

No injuries were reported and police say Mosser was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not released a possible motive at this time.

Local perspective:

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she had family inside working at the store at the time.

"I was in the car with my mom. So, she called my brother and he was okay. He said it was kind of crazy. People were screaming and getting scared, but nobody was hurt, is what we were told," she said.

She says her brother kept in contact with her throughout the incident but was forced to stay inside the store until police cleared the scene.

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"Just letting us know, like, I'm all right, this is what's going on here. We've got people here already, there are cops. They're getting everything under control, and so we're going to be fine," said the woman.

"It was scary just because I was hoping everybody was okay and the immediate like not knowing just yet, because, yeah, you make friends here and all that with family being here and so it's just kind of scary, you know, it's you want to make sure everybody's okay when you can't immediately do that it's kind of stressful because you're just like all you can do is hope," the woman said.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Mosser has a prior criminal history, including a 2023 family violence charge in Bastrop County and a DWI in 2022.

Records also show previous arrests in Montgomery County for DWI in 2017 and resisting arrest in 2020, both cases resulting in guilty pleas.