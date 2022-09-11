Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life

Friendships we create often play a role in who we become.

For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better.

"She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran

The 13-year-old was invested in her faith.

"She was always at church. Every Sunday. Every Wednesday," Jackson added.

And sports.

Her life, however, was cut short Friday.

Moran was traveling along Castle drive in an SUV with her mother and another teen, when Garland police said 30-year-old Jeremy Spencer, of Frisco, crossed the center median and collided with them.

The SUV caught fire and Moran was killed. Her mother and friend were taken to a hospital.

Police believe Spencer was impaired. He’s charged with intoxication manslaughter and more charges.

"There are so many other ways you can get home. Call somebody or just stay there until you feel better, but like, don’t drive — because this whole situation could’ve been completely avoided. That didn’t have to happen," Moran’s friend, Kloe Booker, said.

READ MORE: 6-year-old dies after being struck by suspected intoxicated driver in Grand Prairie

Friends of Moran gathered at their school Sunday afternoon to remember her and highlight her personality.

"She always wanted to be the best at everything. And she was the best at everything," Emma Grace Rose said.

"But she also wanted to make sure you were doing the best that you could," Addy Myers said.

"Since her faith was so strong, I know she’s where she’s loved and where she needs to be — and God said it was time for her to come home so she came home," Booker said.

Most people are fortunate to find that "best friend." It appears Moran was a best friend to many.

"Cause I couldn’t even go 30 minutes without talking to her, and now I am expected to do a lifetime and it’s just hard," Riley Balderson said.

They released pink balloons into the sky to remember her, as pink was her favorite color.

A reminder that while her life ended way too soon, her spirit will forever be a part of them

"She was the sweetest kid that I ever met and I’m so glad that she’s up in heaven dancing around over all of us and she wouldn’t want any of us to be sad," Jackson said.