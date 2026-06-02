Buda neighborhood asked to shelter in place due to 'situation': HCSO

A Buda neighborhood is being asked to shelter in place due to an incident, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, residents within a one-mile radius of 300 Noddy Road in Buda are being asked to shelter in place.

Law enforcement is active in the area.

They are asking residents to lock and secure their doors and windows. Do not open your doors to anyone until law enforcement gives the all clear.

There is no immediate threat to those sheltered inside their homes.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not give any specifics on the active incident they are responding to.

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