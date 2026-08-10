Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney accepts plea deal in death of her boyfriend

The Brief Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney accepted a plea deal in the stabbing death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli Clenney pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon, admitting she caused the stab wound that killed Obumseli In exchange, Clenney was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by five years of probation. She will receive credit for the time she has already spent behind bars



A former OnlyFans model from Austin has taken a plea deal for the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

This comes after four years of legal battles.

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The backstory:

"That was the darkest day of my life," Christian Obumseli’s mother, Chio Obumseli, said about the day she found out her son was dead. "And the darkness continued to unfold as I learned Christian had been killed by his girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, someone he had trusted and loved."

Courtney Clenney was living with Obumseli in a Miami high rise. The couple was known to have had a volatile relationship.

In April 2022, Clenney stabbed Obumseli in their condo.

"Since April 2022, I have lived with fear, anxiety, sleepless nights, heartache, and more tears than I could ever count," Obumseli said.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, Clenney accepted a plea deal in a Miami courtroom. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon, admitting she caused the stab wound that killed Obumseli.

In exchange, Clenney was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by five years of probation. She will receive credit for the time she has already spent behind bars.

On probation, she is required to do a substance abuse evaluation and mental health evaluation and treatment.

"For more than four years, we've lived with the loss every day and waited for accountability. Today closes a legal chapter, but it certainly doesn't close our grief. No sentence, no plea can bring my son back to me. My only hope is to carry his memory forward and to continue healing as a family," Obumseli said.

Obumseli said she wants to make sure the last four years don’t become the only story people remember about her son.

"I do not want Christian to be remembered only for how he died. Christian was my son. Everyone who knew Christian who truly knew him, can attest that he was kind-hearted, compassionate, friendly, and respectful. He cared about other people," Obumseli said.

Clenney will likely be transferred to prison within the next couple of weeks.