Boerne Little League team heads to Little League World Series

The Brief The Boerne Little League All Stars are heading to the World Series Their journey did not come easy after a temporary restraining order was issued by a Waco judge Boerne Little League says its focus is on moving forward positively and allowing these players to enjoy and prepare for the opportunity they have earned at the Little League World Series



The Boerne Little League All Stars are preparing to head to the Little League World Series.

The community celebrated the team with a special police escort along Main Street Thursday night, but the journey for them to get to this point hasn't been easy.

Boerne Little League All Stars' journey

The backstory:

"We're just like kids from this city, and we made it this far," said Kasen Martinez, on the Boerne Little League All Star Team.

The Boerne Little League team faced many obstacles to get here.

The team celebrated Monday night after beating Ascension Parish, Louisiana, 4-1 in Waco, believing they punched their ticket to Williamsport.

The Little League World Series said this game was expected to be the Southwest Regional Final, but a Monday ruling placed the teams' celebrations on hold. This came after a team from Tulsa was disqualified for using an ineligible player.

Boerne Little League All Stars

"You want to take it one pitch at a time, one game at a time, and we've done that. They've faced some adversity, and they've bounced back in big ways and big moments," said Greg Yost, manager of the Boerne Little League All Star Team.

However, a Waco judge granted a temporary restraining order which reinstated Tulsa and ordered a regional championship game to be played at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night in Waco.

Boerne did not show up because Tuesday was Boerne ISD's first day of school.

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, a McLennan County judge dissolved the temporary restraining order allowing Tulsa's disqualification to stand, which upheld Boerne's win.

The Little League World Series stated their decision upholds their commitment to a fair and equitable experience and that the tournament looks to welcoming Boerne for an incredible Little League World Series experience.

What they're saying:

Boerne Little League says its focus is on moving forward positively and allowing these players to enjoy and prepare for the opportunity they have earned at the Little League World Series.

"I didn't think we would make it this far at the beginning. I did a little bit, but when we made it, it was just crazy. My mind was racing, and I didn't know what to do, and it was insane," said Martinez.

"I was just so shocked. And only two of the teams in the last three years have made it, and we are one of them. And we also made history, because we lost the first game and then won it all," said Yarbrough.

What's next:

The Boerne Little League team's first game is on August 21.