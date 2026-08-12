Buc-ee's opens in San Marcos, creating more than 200 jobs

The Brief Buc-ee's opens newest location in San Marcos The travel center will create more than 200 jobs with starting pay above minimum wage Gov. Abbott, Hays County Judge Becerra attend ribbon-cutting



The newest Buc-ee's travel center opens in San Marcos and with it come hundreds of new jobs.

The travel center is located at 3245 I-35 right on the city borderlines of Kyle and San Marcos at the southwest corner of the I-35 and Yarrington Road interchange.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and Gov. Greg Abbott attended a ribbon cutting for the travel center.

What they're saying:

"The Buc-ee's mantra is 'exceed expectations,' and this San Marcos location is a special step for us in that regard. The San Marcos store will help us provide the ultimate Buc-ee's experience to all I-35 travelers, north and southbound!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's in a news release.

By the numbers:

The San Marcos Buc-ee's will create more than 200 jobs with starting pay above minimum wage ranging between $20 to $25 per hour. Employees will also receive full benefits, 6% 401(k) match and three weeks of paid vacation.

It is the 57th store that Buc-ee's is operating across the U.S. with locations in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The San Marcos location is 74,000-square-feet in size, which makes it one of the largest Buc-ee's locations. It's just slightly smaller than the 75,593 square-foot location in Luling, which is considered the largest convenience store in the world.

There will be 128 individual gas pumps.

Officials say the travel center represents a $47 million development.

The backstory:

Buc-ee's was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Texas.