Police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects in Buda

Police are asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects at a gas station in Buda.

Police said on Jan. 31, around 12:12 a.m., two armed suspects went into the Quik Trip gas station at 1108 Robert S Light Blvd., and stole money while aiming guns at the store clerk.

The suspects appeared to have black-colored semi-automatic guns.

The suspects involved fled the scene in a dark-colored Suburban which was later recovered in Austin. It is believed at least three other people are involved in the commission of this offense, one of which has been identified as a juvenile.

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective David Maddocks at 512-393-7896 or david.maddocks@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2023-05390.