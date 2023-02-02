Bugatti sells last gas-powered car for auction record $10.7 million

article

Bugatti made history after selling its last gas-powered supercar at an auction.

The Chiron Profilée sold for $10.7 million at a Feb. 1 auction in Paris. Auction for the "one-of-a-kind" car was the last chance for someone to purchase a Bugatti featuring the W16 engine from the Atelier in Molsheim, France, the automaker noted in a release.

Bugatti didn’t reveal the identity of the buyer. This vehicle has unique design features, including a rear wing built into the body for stability at high speeds and cooling for the W16 engine.

According to Bugatti, the Profilée was built based on customer demand for something more dynamic than the automaker’s popular Chiron Sport model. But the Chiron Sport sold out before production of the Profilée was complete.

The Chiron Profilée sold for $10.7 million at a Feb. 1 auction in Paris. (Photo courtesy of Bugatti)

However, the company decided to auction the only Profilée model built.

The Profilée has a woven leather finish in the car complimented by a unique exterior called Argent Atlantique, Bugatti shared. It also features a royal blue carbon tint on the lower portion of the vehicle with horseshoe-style wheels inspired by Bugatti’s horseshoe grille.

This unique supercar can reach zero to 100 kilometers an hour, or 62 miles per hour, in just 2.3 seconds, one of the fastest speeds among its model cars, according to Bugatti.

"With just one Chiron Profilée ever set to exist, Hendrik Malinowski, managing director of Bugatti Automobiles said in a statement, it was important for us to offer the opportunity to acquire this piece of history to as many people as possible and we were excited with the enthusiasm of the global automotive community for this very special car. Bidders clearly recognized the importance and value of the Chiron Profilée, with an intense rivalry and a price that places this car firmly into the history books."

