Austin man wins U.S. Supreme Court case on bump stocks

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted the ban on bump stocks following a case filed by an Austin man.

"It's amazing to have a case that actually makes it all the way up to the highest court of the land with your name on it, and to come out on top and actually win," said Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works.

Cargill filed this case after a ban on bump stocks was put in place. A bump stock is a gun accessory that was banned as a result of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. The shooter used the attachment, firing more than 1,000 rounds into the crowd in 11 minutes, killing 60 people.

Cargill made it clear he was sympathetic. However, he says he filed the case after feeling the ban did not follow federal law.

"My hearts and prayers go out to all the people that lost their lives in Las Vegas, but this is not about that. This is about the fact that, you know, an agency within the federal government, if you want to ban something, didn't do it the right way," he said.

Five years of fighting later, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the ban by a vote of 6 to 3.

"We know how a bill becomes law. Someone writes a bill; it goes to both houses of Congress, they pass it, the president, you know, signs it and it becomes law. If you want something to become law, you want to change the wording of something, then do it the right way," he said.

Cargill says he hopes this prevents or deters anything similar from happening again.