Burger King giving out free Whoppers to celebrate 2024 solar eclipse — How to get one

As anticipation builds for the April 8 total solar eclipse, Burger King is commemorating the celestial occasion by giving away complimentary burgers as it sweeps across North America.

The exclusive offer is for Royal Perk members who text ECLIPSE to 251251. Fans can then redeem the buy-one-get-one offer by ordering on the app and online at BK.com through April 15.

Even if you're not already a rewards member, you can easily become one by downloading the app and signing up, ensuring you qualify for this fantastic offer.

At dawn, the eclipse will commence over the Pacific Ocean, traversing through Mexico and crossing the United States from Texas to Maine. While a partial eclipse will be visible across most of North America, many will find themselves within the path of the total eclipse.

Thankfully, Burger King isn't the only restaurant offering specials in honor of the cosmic occurrence.

Other eclipse food specials

Applebee's is currently featuring the Perfect Eclipse Margarita until April 14. This tantalizing concoction blends Patron Premium Silver Blanco Tequila and Citronge Orange Liqueur, enhanced with Monin Blue Raspberry, Passion Fruit, and a splash of lemon and lime.

Pizza Hut is providing large pizzas for only $12. This special deal applies to both create-your-own pizzas (with up to 10 toppings) and recipe pizzas, including Thin ‘N Crispy®, Hand Tossed Pizza, and Original Pan® Pizza. The offer is available for carryout, dine-in, and delivery orders.

Sonic Drive-In is introducing the Blackout Slush Float LTO, available until May 5. This unique slush, with its black hue, offers a delightful blend of cotton candy and dragon fruit flavors. Plus, each order includes a pair of eclipse safety glasses. Sonic locations along the path of totality will even host drive-in viewing parties for the eclipse.





