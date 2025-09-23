Burn ban in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County

The Brief Burn ban now in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County Ban will remain in effect until Oct. 21 unless extended



A burn ban is now in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County.

What we know:

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday, Sept. 23 to issue a new burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county.

The burn ban will remain in effect until Tuesday, Oct. 21, unless extended by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal before Oct. 21.

The ban does not affect prescribed burns conducted under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations, and outdoor hot works operations conducted in accordance with the guidelines established by the Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office.

What you can do:

The Travis County Fire Marshal urges caution when conducting outdoor grilling and barbecuing and recommends residents have water nearby in case of a fire. Residents are also reminded to call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control.

Travis County residents can receive text updates on the burn ban status by texting TCBURNBAN to 888777.

Anyone with questions about the burn ban can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.