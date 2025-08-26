Burnet County crash: Family of victim speaks out, wants justice

The Brief Five women were killed in a crash in Burnet County in early August The family of Brianna Valadez spoke out Families of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the driver, the company he worked for, and the truck's owner



The parents of one of the five women killed in a crash in Burnet County last month are speaking out, just a day before what would have been their daughter’s 23rd birthday.

"She will always be my princess, my everything," Brianna’s father, Jose Valadez, said.

Brianna Valadez had a bright future ahead. She was working at a pediatric clinic and had just been accepted into nursing school. On August 27, she would have turned 23-years-old.

"We were just planning her birthday trip," Brianna’s mother Yadira Vasquez said.

They were thinking of Las Vegas or even Puerto Rico, but those plans have changed.

"We’re going to just have cake and a balloon release," Vasquez said.

Last month, Brianna and four other women, who have all been friends since middle school, were on their way to the lake when they were hit head on by a truck pulling a trailer full of horses.

Brianna’s mother received the news of her daughter’s passing, and then told Brianna’s father.

"It was the hardest thing I had to do because I had to break his heart," Vasquez said.

"That moment time just stopped, time stopped. You didn't know what to think. You didn't what to do. You didn't know where to go," Valadez said.

The crash shattered five families and now, those who loved them are left holding onto memories.

"One minute I think I'm okay and the next, I just see a picture or hear a song or anything like that and just brings back so many memories that we had with not just Brianna, but with all the girls," Vasquez said.

The families are fighting for justice.

"Once finding out what reality really was and how it occurred, it was just another blow of the gut, you know, just your understanding that your daughter passed, and now you're understanding that there are people or maybe people that should be held accountable for this tragedy, for the loss of the five girls," Valadez said.

The families have sued Kody Talley, who was driving the truck, the owner of the truck he was driving, and the company he was driving for.

"Mistakes were made, you know, there was negligence there, there may be issues with the automobile, there may be some issues and negligence with people entrusting this vehicle to someone that should not have been out there driving," DFW Injury Lawyers representing Valadez and Vasquez, Kevin Edwards, said. "It's a united front to try to, again, get some of the answers that the families deserve and try to bring them some sort of justice, peace of mind, and just something to honor all five of these young ladies."

Talley is in the Burnet County jail charged with five counts of manslaughter.

The families are suing for more than $1 million.