Burnet County deputy caught on camera passing stopped school bus in Liberty Hill

A law enforcement officer was caught on camera passing a stopped school bus in Liberty Hill.

State law requires all drivers to stop when school bus lights are on and the stop arm is out. But, it's a continuing problem on Hwy 29 in Liberty Hill.

The backstory:

On Thursday, April 24, a school bus loaded with Liberty Hill ISD kids was stopped along Hwy 29 near Liberty Meadows Dr.

Several vehicles did not stop for the bus. The traffic violators included a law enforcement SUV.

The video was recorded by Lyndsi Cantrell, who was waiting for her daughter at the time.

"Shock and disappointment. Like I’ve said before, it is disappointing to see law enforcement disregarding the law or not paying attention," said Cantrell. "Frustration, I think, would be the main thing. You know, frustrated that people should know better."

A lot of drivers apparently didn’t know. It was a train effect that happened with several vehicles following the patrol unit.

"Yeah, basically that's what I saw. They just followed suit and did what he did," said Cantrell.

The black SUV appeared to have low visibility markings known as stealth graphics. That initially made identification difficult.

"Eventually, I’ll figure it out. Things like that just come to me," said Cantrell.

What we know:

Cantrell contacted FOX 7 and said she learned the SUV was driven by an employee of the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd confirmed the unit caught on camera was from the sheriff’s office.

They are now working to identify the driver and, according to Sheriff Boyd, they will use this incident as a chance for education for the entire staff.

Dig deeper:

Catching offenders on video has become a mission for Cantell.

"Like I’ve said before, when you see a school bus with yellow flashing lights, be prepared and slow down, because if there's not a grass median or a solid barrier, you have to stop on both sides. So, pay attention and stop," said Cantrell.

Liberty Hill PD has stepped up enforcement along Hwy 29, but this deterrent doesn’t last very long.

Video that was recorded on March 5 showed a LHPD patrol unit going after an offender, but as the officer gave chase, a beverage package truck only slowed down and then rolled on past the stopped school bus.

Cantrell says she has spoken to representatives of some of the companies caught on camera. Several have promised to talk to their drivers, according to Cantrell.

Big picture view:

There was a similar incident last year involving a law enforcement vehicle. The police chief of LHISD said he held traffic safety meetings with his patrol officers.

Travis Motal, the interim superintendent of LHISD, spoke about this reoccurring problem.

"We work with our transportation to plan bus stops. We try to put them in the best spot that is most efficient and safest for kids to get to. In every case, no matter where the bus stop is, there's always that possibility that a car is going to be driving by," said Motal.

TxDOT working to establish school zones

What they're saying:

There are a few school crossing signs along Hwy 29 near the middle school. FOX 7 asked Superintendent Motal if he would consider asking TxDOT to place temporary flashing lights near the Hwy 29 bus stop to alert drivers.

"I think that's a possible idea. I know there's a sign outside Liberty Hill High School right now that is warning drivers, you're coming up on a school zone, you're nearing a school intersection," said Motal.

Cantrell would appreciate any effort that will make drivers obey the traffic law.

"I guess that would help, having something more visible than just the school bus stop ahead sign. They do have one towards oncoming traffic. They have one going westbound. You know, maybe if it was flashing, or I don't know what else could be put out there," Cantrell said.

A spokesperson with TxDOT said plans are in the works to establish school zones on Hwy 29. They are expected to be by the middle school and high school.

Installation is expected to start by the beginning of the next school year.