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Burnet County Sheriff's Office looking for man with possible info connected to investigation

By
Published  March 25, 2026 8:39am CDT
Burnet County
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Burnet Co. Sheriff's Office asking public for help identifying man 
    • The man could have information relevant to an ongoing investigation

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a person.

What we know:

Officials say they are looking for the man because he could have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

BCSO did not release any details about the investigation and did not release any details about the person in the photos.

What you can do:

If you recognize this individual or have any information regarding his identity, please contact Investigator J. Bowman with the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at (512) 756-8080. 

You may also submit tips anonymously.

The Source: Information from Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

Burnet CountyCrime and Public Safety