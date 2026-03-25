The Brief Burnet Co. Sheriff's Office asking public for help identifying man The man could have information relevant to an ongoing investigation



The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a person.

What we know:

Officials say they are looking for the man because he could have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

BCSO did not release any details about the investigation and did not release any details about the person in the photos.

What you can do:

If you recognize this individual or have any information regarding his identity, please contact Investigator J. Bowman with the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at (512) 756-8080.

You may also submit tips anonymously.