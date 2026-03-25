Burnet County Sheriff's Office looking for man with possible info connected to investigation
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a person.
What we know:
Officials say they are looking for the man because he could have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
BCSO did not release any details about the investigation and did not release any details about the person in the photos.
What you can do:
If you recognize this individual or have any information regarding his identity, please contact Investigator J. Bowman with the Burnet County Sheriff's Office at (512) 756-8080.
You may also submit tips anonymously.
The Source: Information from Burnet County Sheriff's Office.