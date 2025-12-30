CAIR: Muslim families harassed at Austin park

The Brief CAIR-Austin said a group of Muslim families were harassed at North Austin park over the holiday weekend Police were called, but due to free speech protections could not do much to help; instead advised both parties to leave the park City officials say APD is reviewing and making changes to its policies in case of future incidents like these



The Austin, Texas, Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says Muslim families were harassed over the weekend at a North Austin park.

They are also applauding the response by city leaders to review its policies following what it is calling "an incident of religious harassment."

What they're saying:

CAIR-Austin posted a video and a press release of it.

According to CAIR-Austin, dozens of Muslims hold a monthly potluck breakfast at Walnut Creek Park in North Austin on the last Saturday, but those plans were reportedly interrupted on December 27.

"Two people, individuals showed up, seems like they were prepared, dressed up in a certain way, resemble the crusader-era outfits, and having a megaphone and an object was a message also started shouting," said Shaimaa Zayan, CAIR-Austin operations manager.

​The two men did not get physically aggressive, but out of concern, someone called 911. Once police arrived, there was little they could do because of the United States' free speech protections. Instead, the officers advised both parties to leave the park.

"Even if it's legal, even if it's protected under the First Amendment, the free speech, it was still, it was concerning," said Zayan.

CAIR also asked Austin city leaders and the Austin Police Department to review its policies in case of future incidents.

​Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax released a statement on the video that reads in part,

"However, after reviewing the video, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis is making immediate changes in how these types of incidents are handled, including that in the event of an apparent hate speech occurrence, officers will call a supervisor on scene. In many instances, while hate speech is not illegal, individuals may be cited for other violations, such as causing a disturbance."

"If anyone called the police for a similar incident in the future, the police officers will have to call a supervisor to be with them on the scene, so that it's taken more seriously when a higher, you know, higher officers in the hierarchy is there," said Zayan.

CAIR blames Gov. Abbott after terrorist designation

Dig deeper:

The group continues to blame Governor Greg Abbott for the threatening behavior towards Muslims after he declared the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR, a terrorist organization.

Gov. Abbott has not responded to CAIR's video. However, on Dec. 18, Abbott said, "I say to CAIR, if you don't want to be labeled a terrorist, stop supporting terrorists."

​Although the governor denied FOX 7 Austin’s request for comment, he posted on X Tuesday afternoon, "The threat of Islamic terrorism is perpetual." He thanked the FBI for arresting a Texas man who is accused of trying to aid an Islamic state group and charged with international terrorism.

On Dec. 18, Abbott said,

"Last month, there was an illegal immigrant from Jordan who was ordered to be dispelled and sent out of country from the United States by the United States government. And included in that finding was that he had provided material support for terrorists. And yet at that time, at a time when CAIR wants to try to distance themselves from terrorism, they embraced that terrorist and pleaded that he not be deported from the United States of America."

​"We appreciate the city level response, and we are waiting for the governor, and you know all of the state officials who always talk about Muslim invasion and Muslim threats," said Zayan. "We want to know what they think about this incident."