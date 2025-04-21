Caldwell County car crash investigation leads to deadly shooting
DALE, Texas - A person is dead after a shooting in Dale, the sheriff's office said.
What we know:
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on April 20, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Taylorsville Road in Dale for a report of a crash.
When deputies arrived, they determined a car had lost control and rolled over with three people inside.
Two people were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The third person was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.
After an investigation, deputies said the third person had a gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office said deputies went to a nearby home where the shooting took place, but did not say if an arrest was made.
The identity of the person killed was also not released.
The Source: Information from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office