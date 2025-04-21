Caldwell County car crash investigation leads to deadly shooting

The Brief The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car crash that turned into a deadly shooting The incident happened on April 20 in the 6000 block of Taylorsville Road A car lost control and rolled over — two people were injured and another died from a gunshot wound



A person is dead after a shooting in Dale, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, on April 20, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Taylorsville Road in Dale for a report of a crash.

When deputies arrived, they determined a car had lost control and rolled over with three people inside.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The third person was taken to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

After an investigation, deputies said the third person had a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said deputies went to a nearby home where the shooting took place, but did not say if an arrest was made.

The identity of the person killed was also not released.