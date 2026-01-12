Caldwell County deputy constable deadly shooting: Funeral information

article

The Brief Visitation and funeral information for Caldwell County deputy constable Aaron Armstrong Armstrong was off-duty when he was killed in a shooting on Jan. 4 2 men have been arrested in connection to the shooting



Officials have announced the visitation and funeral information for the Caldwell County deputy constable who was killed in a shooting in North Austin.

Timeline:

Visitation and funeral services for Deputy Constable Aaron Armstrong will be held on Tues. Jan. 13 at Shoreline Church - North Campus located at 15201 Burnet Road.

The hours for visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The funeral service will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Police honors will be held in the church parking lot from 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.

Dig deeper:

The Caldwell County Constable’s Office, Precinct 3 says Armstrong served with the agency for more than a year and had previously served with the Smithville Police Department.

Armstrong is survived by his father, James J. Armstrong; his mother, Stephanie Layne Wiley Armstrong; and his brother, Jason Armstrong, and sister in law, Tiffany Armstrong.

What they're saying:

In a news release, officials say, "The Caldwell County Constable’s Office, Precinct 3 extends its deepest condolences to Deputy Armstrong’s family, loved ones, and fellow Law Enforcement Officers. We will honor his service, his sacrifice, and his commitment to duty."

The backstory:

Two men were arrested in connection to Armstrong's death.

38-year-old Thomas Vances has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is facing four other unrelated felonies and one misdemeanor.

22-year-old Ronaldo Ernesto Colindres-Simon has been charged with second-degree felony assault on a peace officer.

Arrest paperwork filed for Colindres-Simon gives a timeline of the investigation into the shooting.

On Jan. 4, just after 2 a.m., APD responded to an "assist agency hotshot" call saying a constable had been shot at Club Rodeo, at 9515 N. Lamar Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by pedestrians in the parking lot and pointed towards two parked cars where they found a uniformed deputy constable, later identified as Caldwell County Pct 3 deputy constable Aaron Armstrong, on the ground. A bystander had started a tourniquet and told police they had seen at least one gunshot wound to his upper right arm.

The bystander told police that a man had been in an altercation inside the bar and was escorted out by the deputy. The man left the parking lot, but then returned and was told by the deputy that if he kept causing issues, he would go to jail.

The man appeared agitated and was held back by two other men and a woman. One of the men was later identified by police as Colindres-Simon.

The bystander said the man had retrieved a gun from one of the cars. An expletive was yelled and the bystander said he heard a gunshot. He helped the deputy constable to the ground and began life-saving measures, including the tourniquet.

He told police that he saw Colindres-Simon get into one of the cars and try to leave. Colindres-Simon told the bystander he didn't want anything to do with this and wanted to leave. Despite the bystander's protests, Colindres-Simon got in the car and reversed over the deputy constable's arm with one tire.

The bystander prevented him from doing it to the deputy constable's other arm and yelled at him that he was running him over. The car then drove off.

Officers were able to identify the sedan Colindres-Simon was driving through a social media post, which showed a license plate not belonging to the sedan. Officers also determined two other vehicles had been involved; two of the three vehicles did not have license plates.

Officers did a traffic stop on the sedan for not having a license plate and matching the description of the vehicle that had fled the scene and run over the deputy constable's arm.

The driver of the sedan was identified as Colindres-Simon, who told police he was parked at Club Rodeo but left because he heard gunshots. However, footage from Armstrong's body camera showed Colindres-Simon as one of the men holding back the shooting suspect. He also matched the description given to police by the bystander.