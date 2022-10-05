Expand / Collapse search

California family kidnapped at gunpoint in Merced found dead

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated October 6, 2022 12:25AM
California
Kidnapped California family found dead; Sheriff says 'there's a special place in hell' for suspect

A California family who disappeared with an alleged kidnapper has been found dead. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said all four family members – Aroohi Dheri and her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and the baby's 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh – were found dead.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. - The missing California family believed to be kidnapped from Merced earlier in the week has been found dead.

On Wednesday night Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced that all four family members – eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and the baby's 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh – were found dead.

At the time of the family's disappearance, deputies believed the family was kidnapped Monday at gunpoint from a business in Merced.

Sheriff: ‘Special place in hell’ for kidnapping suspect

"Tonight our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased," Warnke said.

"There's no words right now to describe the anger I feel right now and the senselessness of this incident. I said it earlier there's a special place in Hell for this guy. And what we're going to deal with all night here is bad," Warnke added during an emotional press conference Wednesday night.

The announcement comes a day after the suspect, 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, was placed in custody. Salgado is in critical condition at a hospital after he tried to kill himself.

Authorities believe at least one other person is involved. 

Earlier in the search, family members said the kidnappings victims, which had a trucking company, were taken from an office that they had opened just days earlier. The sheriff said detectives believe the suspected kidnapper destroyed unspecified evidence in an attempt to cover his tracks.

As of Wednesday night, authorities said Salgado was still sedated in a medical facility and they have not yet questioned him.