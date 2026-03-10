Multiple vehicles burglarized and stolen in NW Austin; police consider suspects 'dangerous'

article

The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying suspects involved in a series of vehicle burglaries and auto thefts.

The backstory:

In several incidents, the suspects have been seen stealing and burglarizing vehicles while brandishing what appear to be firearms.

Surveillance video from one incident shows a group of suspects approaching a home, with two individuals visibly holding firearms and pointing them toward the home, while their accomplices can be seen burglarizing or stealing vehicles parked in the driveway.

APD Detectives believe that the armed suspects were providing cover for the burglary, indicating a potential willingness to resort to violence if confronted.

What you can do:

APD urges anyone who recognizes these individuals, has information about these incidents, or believes they may have fallen victim to these suspects to come forward.

Please contact APD Auto Theft Unit at (512) 974-5265 or via email at ATIP@austintexas.gov.

For public safety, we advise against confronting these individuals.

Given the armed nature of these offenses, the individuals involved should be considered dangerous.

If you observe the suspects or witness any criminal activity in progress, please call 9-1-1 immediately.