California approves $600 stimulus payments for 5.7 million people: Newsom

The California Legislature has approved $600 payments for about 5.7 million people. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will sign the legislation into law.

People with low to moderate incomes will be eligible to get the money.

That includes people who claim the California earned income tax credit on their tax returns and, in general, people making $30,000 or less per year.

Immigrants who pay taxes using an individual taxpayer identification number and make $75,000 a year or less after deductions would also get the money.

People who receive assistance from state programs benefiting low-income families and people who are blind and disabled are also eligible.

