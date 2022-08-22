Body, dash cam footage released from Cameron Road officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released body and dash cam video from an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Austin earlier this month.

APD says a traffic stop turned into an attempted carjacking, then an officer-involved shooting within minutes. At around 11:15 p.m. on August 8, APD says one of its officers was conducting a traffic stop at US 290 and Cameron Road for a motorcyclist operating a vehicle without a license plate.

The suspect then ran toward a shopping center, got into a parked car, and tried to carjack the vehicle, telling the driver to back out.

The driver of the vehicle got out uninjured, but the officer and a DPS trooper both fired at the suspect, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Munoz, is being charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping. He remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Michael Bradburn, the officer who fired the gun, has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with APD for less than a year. APD is conducting criminal and administrative investigations.