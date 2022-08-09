Officer-involved shooting in East Austin, suspect critically injured

The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in East Austin.

The incident happened after 11 p.m. on August 8 on Cameron Road near Highway 290.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon says one officer pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation, but the motorcyclist started running away. The officer chased after the suspect and police say that's when the officer noticed the suspect had a gun. The officer ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. A DPS trooper was nearby and helped the officer.

Chacon says the suspect then ran into a strip center located at the intersection. Several vehicles were parked in front and one of the vehicles had a person sitting in the vehicle waiting on somebody else. The suspect entered the vehicle from the passenger side and attempted to carjack the vehicle, telling the person in the vehicle to start driving.

"The officer and the trooper obviously observed this and both then discharged their firearms at the motorcycle operator," Chacon says.

The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The APD officer involved has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing. The officer has been with the department for less than a year.