Texas authorities identify body as missing teen Camila Mendoza Olmos; death ruled a suicide

Bexar County authorities have identified a body found as missing teen Camila Mendoza Olmos.

What we know:

The body was found during an open-field search in the 10000 block of FM 1560, just a few hundred yards from Olmos' home.

The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and ruled the manner of death as suicide, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

19-year-old Olmos went missing the morning of Christmas Eve.

According to family, Olmos typically went for morning walks, but concern grew when she failed to return. Initial surveillance footage from her home showed an individual believed to be Olmos searching inside her vehicle before walking away on foot. Her vehicle remained at the residence.

On Monday, officials released new dashcam footage provided by a passing motorist. The video, captured around 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, shows a person matching Olmos’ description walking northbound on Wildhorse Parkway between Shetland Wind and Caspian Spring.

Body discovered that matches Camila's description

According to investigators, a body matching Olmos' description was discovered about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 30 in an area of tall grass at Burning Bush Landscaping Company.

According to investigators, a firearm was also found near the body.

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.