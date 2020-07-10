Campaign launched to grow Big Medium's Artists Relief Fund

Big Medium's Artist Relief Fund is a temporary relief fund created by local arts nonprofit Big Medium in response to economic impact of COVID-19 on the local art community including postponed or cancelled arts related events, loss of arts related work, or loss of supplemental income.

Due to an overwhelming number of applicants, the people behind the Canopy art and office complex have pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made by Sunday, July 12.

“Austin’s artist community is a crucial component of our vibrant city and they are in a time of crisis,” said Canopy developer Daryl Kunik in a news release. “Supporting our artists right now is critical to maintaining the culture of our city and the future of the arts.”

“Artists and our arts ecosystem are struggling at a time when art could not be more important,” adds Big Medium Executive Director Shea Little. “We are grateful to Canopy ownership and other partners and individuals who have come together at this moment to help address artists' urgent needs, and call on our community to join us in supporting local artists so they may continue to create work and help all of us find meaning and inspiration during this crisis and beyond.”

Big Medium, which champions and cultivates artists and the contemporary arts in Austin and across Texas, will use the fund to distribute one time, unrestricted grants of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 to qualifying artists based on financial need.

Applications, which were due on June 29, were open to any artist or art group living or creating within a 15-mile radius of Austin, Texas.

The first round of funding will be announced on July 15 and distributed shortly thereafter, with additional rounds of grants distributed contingent upon available funds.

In addition to Canopy’s pledge to match up to $10,000 in donations, the relief fund is also made possible by support from Stand With Austin, Austin Community Foundation and The MAW Gallery.

In launching this campaign, Big Medium seeks to raise $10,000 from the community, donations that will be matched dollar-for-dollar, bringing the total amount of support to $50,000 or more. All gifts made to the fund are fully tax-deductible.

To learn more about the Artist Relief Fund, visit Big Medium’s website.

