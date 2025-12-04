Central Texas resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch ticket

article

A resident of Copperas Cove has claimed a top-prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X, lottery officials announced Thursday.

Texan wins $1 million

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at Star Mart 15, located at 1903 N. 1st St., in Copperas Cove. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.

This was the 12th of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the 500X scratch ticket game. The game offers more than $229 million in total prizes, with overall odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, listed at one in 3.36.

About the Texas Lottery

The Texas Lottery’s functions and activities are administered by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). Since the first ticket was sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $41.5 billion in revenue for the state and distributed over $93.5 billion in prizes to players.

Since 1997, the lottery has contributed more than $35.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. Additionally, certain revenues benefit state programs, including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, with the Texas Lottery having contributed more than $279 million to veterans' programs since 2009.

The Texas Lottery offers various games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto Texas. Players must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket or enter a promotional second-chance drawing.