'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws.

The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.

Goodblend, one of just three licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, says they hope "Ride For Your Rights" Tour can show Texans the process to get a medical marijuana prescription.

"The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," said Reece Fulgham, the CEO of Parallel, goodblend's parent company. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."

Currently, there are more than 150 conditions approved to qualify for Texas Compassionate Use Program which allows patients to use low-THC cannabis.

House Bill 1535, which became law last year, expanded access to people suffering from PTSD and all forms of cancer. Parallel says fewer than 30,000 patients are currently registered for the program, but many more likely qualify.

The CannaBus Tour kicks off in San Angelo on Oct. 4 and will make stops in North Texas, including Fort Worth on Oct. 8 and Plano on Oct. 10.

2022 CannaBus Tour Dates

Oct. 4, San Angelo

Oct. 6, Abilene

Oct. 8, Fort Worth

Oct. 10, Plano

Oct. 12, Nacogdoches

Oct. 17, Houston

Oct. 19, San Antonio

Oct. 20, Killeen



