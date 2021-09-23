CapMetro begins on-demand service in south, southwest Austin

Capital Metro has launched new Pickup zones in south and southwest Austin.

CapMetro's Pickup service is now available in North Oak Hill and South Menchaca.

Customers can download the Pickup by CapMetro app for iOS or Android, register for an account and book a trip. Those in the service zones without access to the smartphone app may call 512-369-6200.

A one-way ride costs $1.25, the same charge as a Single Ride pass used to take MetroBus and MetroRapid services. A Capital Metro Day Pass, 7-Day Pass or 31-Day Pass will cover a Pickup ride as well.

Kids ages 18 and younger ride free. Children 10 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Service in the South Menchaca service zone is available weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The wheelchair accessible service will pick customers up from their location within 15 minutes or less, says CapMetro. Pickup service can help customers in South Menchaca get to important locations, such as shopping centers, medical services, schools and parks.

Service in the North Oak Hill service zone is available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and also helps riders get to places such as grocery stores, schools, and more.

Capital Metro piloted the Pickup service in 2017 and 2018 in Northeast Austin, including the Mueller and Windsor Park neighborhoods. Now there are 11 service zones across Austin, Manor, Leander, and Pflugerville.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter